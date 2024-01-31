Aerial Services Ensure Reliability for Lebanon Utilities

A Lebanon Utilities transmission loop, comprised of more than 250 poles, needed a comprehensive solution for intermittent outages and a looming decision on infrastructure overhaul. Osmose responded with an innovative approach to deploy a large commercial drone equipped with a high-resolution camera and thermal imaging capability. In short time, they had a comprehensive report detailing the problems that facilitated prompt decision-making for Lebanon. The utility now has a clear roadmap to enhancing the reliability of their transmission loop.