Aerial Services Ensure Reliability for Lebanon Utilities

Jan. 31, 2024
Lebanon Utilities needed a deeper understanding of intermittent outages in a critical transmission loop. Osmose deployed a comprehensive aerial assessment and reviewed over 7,000 images. Lebanon received a detailed report of actionable insights.

A Lebanon Utilities transmission loop, comprised of more than 250 poles, needed a comprehensive solution for intermittent outages and a looming decision on infrastructure overhaul. Osmose responded with an innovative approach to deploy a large commercial drone equipped with a high-resolution camera and thermal imaging capability. In short time, they had a comprehensive report detailing the problems that facilitated prompt decision-making for Lebanon. The utility now has a clear roadmap to enhancing the reliability of their transmission loop.

