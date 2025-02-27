67c09d25e081033d030c4885 Minmaxfeaturedimagewebchat202502210100
Future-Proofing Asset Management: Easing the Shift from Legacy Systems to Next-Generation Solutions

Join our exclusive webchat to discover how transitioning to next-gen asset management can be seamless, empowering your entire workforce with easy adoption and long-term success!

April 3, 2025 

2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM GMT

Duration: 1 hour 

Summary

Join us for an exclusive webchat and hear firsthand from two industry experts as they share their experiences and insights on making the transition to next-generation asset management. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn how easy it can be to embrace the future and bring your entire workforce along for the journey!

Transitioning from legacy systems to a modern asset management solution doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right approach, organizations can experience a smooth shift that integrates effortlessly with existing operations. Features like predictive maintenance, simplified reporting, and mobile accessibility reduce the learning curve, making adoption quick and easy for all generations of workers. Designed with usability in mind, a modern solution ensures minimal disruption during the transition and empowers teams, from seasoned professionals to newer employees, to upgrade confidently and secure long-term success.

Speakers

Einar Offerdahl III Principal Engineer Sixty Mountain, PLLC
Einar Offerdahl
Principal Engineer
Sixty Mountain, PLLC

Einar Offerdahl has served in contributing and managerial roles within electric distribution utilities for over 20 years, with an additional seven years of experience in software and embedded systems. He earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Montana State University and is currently registered in WA, OR, MT, and ID. He currently works as an independent consultant, servicing public power utilities around the Pacific Northwest.

Joe Skelton Director of Operations Upper Cumberland EMC
Joe Skelton
Director of Operations
Upper Cumberland EMC

Joe Skelton has over 33 years of experience with Upper Cumberland EMC. He started as a lineman, working in the field for nine years before moving into the Operations department. Since then, he has served as a Substation Technician, Supervisor of Technical Operations, and Director of Operations. In these roles, Joe has managed substations, relaying, communications and fiber installation, commercial metering, Right of Way, and SCADA systems. He has also led projects in AMI deployment, fiber expansion, substation upgrades, and SCADA implementation.

