Vermont Public Power and Encore Renewable Energy Complete First Solar Project Together

Vermont Public Power Supply Authority and Encore Renewable Energy have announced the completion of their 855 kW Trombley Hill Solar project, the first developed under their partnership formed last year. Sited on property owned by Morrisville Water and Light, it is the first utility project to come online under Vermont’s Standard Offer program in 2019.

The Standard Offer Program was established in 2009 to promote the rapid deployment of small renewable electricity generation through long-term, fixed-price contracts. The total program capacity of 127.5 MW is distributed annually by a least-cost auction. Costs are allocated among Vermont utilities based on their share of electric sales.

Trombley Hill Solar is expected to produce approximately 1,500,000 kWh per year, enough to power approximately 208 homes. The project is the first of an initial portfolio of projects which add up to approximately 10 megawatts (MW) that VPPSA and Encore are working on together. Under the partnership, Encore will lead design, development, financing, and construction of solar projects at locations in VPPSA’s member utility territories. VPPSA will help host communities manage the resulting electric generation capacity to maximize its value. The agreement also allows for Encore and VPPSA to partner at other sites. It represents a significant milestone in VPPSA members’ efforts to meet their requirements under Vermont’s Renewable Energy Standard, and will move the state closer to its overall goal of 90% renewable electricity by 2050.



“With every new solar panel raised, Vermont is embracing the rapid transition to a democratized, distributed energy generation model, and lighting the path toward energy independence,” said Chad Farrell, Encore’s Founder and CEO. “Encore is thrilled to be able to support Vermont’s municipal electric utilities in delivering these exciting projects at the most competitive prices possible for the benefit of their ratepayers.”



