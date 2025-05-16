ENGIE and Cipher Mining Collaborate to Power Data Center in Texas

ENGIE North America (ENGIE) has entered into a preliminary agreement with Cipher Mining to enter into a power supply agreement to power a Cipher data center in Texas.

The agreement is expected to allow Cipher to purchase up to 300 MW of clean energy from one of ENGIE's wind facilities, once executed.

The partnership will leverage the wind project's renewable energy generation to power the co-located data center, helping minimize a congested transmission area. This will help offset basis risk and mitigate curtailment challenges in regions like West Texas, which has rich wind and solar resources but face constraints due to transmission bottlenecks and curtailment.

The strategic collaboration will not only support the use of surplus energy during periods of excess generation but also enhance grid stability and reliability by pairing the data center with renewable energy.

"ENGIE is committed to pursuing innovative solutions that maximize the value of renewable generation and improving cost effectiveness of delivering clean energy supply to our customers," said David Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer & SVP, ENGIE North America. "We are focused on meeting the growing need for power by our customers as they expand their operations in the U.S. and renewables is an essential part of supplying this increasing demand."