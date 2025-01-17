DOE Releases Action Plan for Offshore Wind Transmission Development on the West Coast

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Grid Deployment Office (GDO), in collaboration with the Department of the Interior’s (DOI) Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), has published the Action Plan for Offshore Wind Transmission Development in the U.S. West Coast Region. This comprehensive plan aims to address challenges related to coastal and offshore wind (OSW) energy transmission in the region, outlining strategies for integrating the first generation of West Coast OSW projects into the existing electric grid and planning for future expansion. The recommendations focus on ensuring efficient energy delivery, supporting grid reliability, enhancing energy resilience, and fostering economic benefits, including job creation.

The unique deepwater topography of the U.S. West Coast requires the deployment of floating OSW technology, a field that is still emerging and has yet to be implemented on a large scale in the United States. The region presents an opportunity for leadership in advancing this technology, with the potential to strengthen domestic energy production, stimulate economic growth, and support local communities.

Key Components of the Action Plan:

Funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Action Plan includes over 50 recommendations categorized into five strategic areas. These recommendations are intended for implementation by state governments, federal agencies, private developers, and other stakeholders such as Tribal Nations, non-profit organizations, and labor groups. Key focus areas include:

Planning and Operations: Advocating for a phased, flexible approach to transmission development to optimize early investments and maximize economic benefits.

Partnerships, Collaboration, and Community Benefits: Encouraging multi-state collaboration, innovative revenue-sharing models, and improved coordination among agencies to meet local needs.

Tribal Opportunities and Support: Prioritizing respect for Tribal sovereignty and rights, ensuring decisions align with the federal trust responsibility.

Technology Advancement and Standardization: Promoting efforts to standardize technologies, support domestic supply chains, and account for regional geographic factors in design.

Environmental Review, Siting, and Permitting: Emphasizing responsible infrastructure development through robust environmental research, planning, and monitoring to minimize impacts.

The Action Plan draws on insights from the West Coast OSW Transmission Convening Series and the West Coast Offshore Wind Transmission Study, both of which engaged diverse stakeholders and explored pathways for OSW development.

Throughout 2024, DOE and BOEM conducted 12 workshops and issued a Request for Information to gather input from Tribal Nations, federal and state agencies, industry representatives, non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders. Discussions centered on addressing the complexities of OSW transmission planning and implementation.

The GDO and DOE’s Wind Energy Technologies Office collaborated with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to conduct a comprehensive transmission analysis. This study evaluated potential transmission solutions for OSW development along the West Coast, considering scenarios for near-term (2035) and long-term (2040-2050) electricity supply and demand while accounting for grid reliability, resilience, and ocean co-use. The findings were published in January 2025.

The Action Plan highlights the significant opportunities and challenges associated with advancing offshore wind energy on the West Coast. By addressing these challenges through coordinated efforts and innovative solutions, the region can unlock its OSW potential, contributing to national energy goals and supporting economic growth.