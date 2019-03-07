More Than 69 GW of New Offshore Wind Capacity Expected By 2027

The offshore wind power industry continues to grow at a steady pace, reaching new markets with continued technology cost reductions and an increased demand for renewable energy. Though less offshore wind is installed annually compared to onshore wind, it remains an abundant clean energy solution for many coastal load centers where a greater proportion of population and energy demand is located.

According to a new report from Navigant Research, more than 69 GW of new offshore wind capacity is expected to be installed between 2018 and 2027, exceeding 100 GW of operating capacity by 2030.

“Offshore wind will play an increasing role in the broader global energy transition to a more diverse and flexible energy economy,” says Jesse Broehl, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “However, due to the capital-intensive nature of this market, the market share analysis by country shows that an increasingly narrow pool of wind turbine manufacturers is providing to this fast-growing market.”

Regionally, offshore wind is quickly becoming more cost-effective with each successive competitive tender in Europe. Industry-leading countries like the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, and Belgium are well into a transition phase to market-oriented policies and include highly competitive bidding for power contracts. Competitive bidding has also begun in the United States ahead of offshore project installations along the Northeastern seaboard.

