Eversource Builds 19 New Solar Sites in New England

Today, close to 80 percent of New England's electricity is generated using fossil fuels. To lower carbon emissions and protect the planet, Eversource is helping shift the balance by investing in carbon-free and renewable resources to help meet the commonwealth’s environmental goals and respond to customers’ desire for cleaner electricity.

For example, following the construction of 19 new solar facilities across the commonwealth, Eversource is on track to deliver 62 mW of carbon-free, renewable energy to Bay State residents and businesses. Eversource increased its commitment to renewable and competitively-priced solar energy after the Baker administration passed landmark clean energy legislation in 2016. The company’s “universal” solar sites provide green power for everyone’s benefit.

“Our partnerships with the communities we serve are the key to success,” says Mike Ausere, vice president of business development for Eversource. “As we collaborate to solve for the future energy needs of New England, the shared benefits of large-scale solar facilities are widely recognized. These include creating local union construction jobs, clean energy for customers and significant property tax revenues for local cities and towns for years to come.”

In total, the company’s 19 new facilities across the commonwealth will increase the amount of solar power produced by Eversource to 70 mW, enough energy to power more than 11,000 homes. The new facilities also represent a significant reduction in greenhouse emissions, the equivalent to taking more than 6,000 cars off the road per year.

Currently, 17 of the new sites are producing solar power, including one of the company’s largest ground-mounted facilities in Wareham, which delivers close to 5 mW of clean energy. There are also four canopy-style sites in Plymouth, New Bedford, Westwood and East Springfield, sending close to 5 mW of renewable power to the electric grid. Two additional ground-mounted solar sites are scheduled to go into service this year in Western Massachusetts.

