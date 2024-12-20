DOE to Open FY25 State and Tribal Grid Resilience Grant Applications in February 2025

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), through its Grid Deployment Office (GDO), has announced its intent to open the application and allocation request period for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25) Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants in February 2025. This initiative, supported by funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is designed to enhance the resilience of the nation’s electric grid against extreme weather and natural disasters while maintaining energy reliability.

The FY25 grant process will commence with the release of an amended Administrative and Legal Requirements Document (ALRD), which will outline detailed instructions for requesting grant allocations. Eligibility and application procedures vary depending on the applicant’s prior participation in the program:

Existing Grant Recipients : Entities that have previously received grants through this program will have 90 days from the release of the ALRD amendment to submit their FY25 allocation requests.

: Entities that have previously received grants through this program will have 90 days from the release of the ALRD amendment to submit their FY25 allocation requests. New Applicants: Eligible entities that have not previously participated in the program will also have 90 days to apply following the ALRD amendment’s release. However, new applicants must complete several preparatory steps before submission, including registering with the System for Award Management (SAM), obtaining a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI), and registering with FedConnect.net. Applicants are encouraged to begin these processes as early as possible, as some steps may require several weeks to complete.

The Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program allocates funding to states, territories, and federally recognized tribes, including Alaska Native Regional and Village Corporations, based on a formula that considers factors such as population size, land area, historical disaster impacts, and prior mitigation expenditures. These entities will distribute funds to eligible local projects, prioritizing those that deliver significant community benefits while ensuring affordable and reliable energy access.

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the DOE has the authority to distribute up to $2.3 billion in total funding through this program, supporting a wide range of efforts to strengthen grid resilience across the country. Additional details and application instructions will be provided in the ALRD amendment upon its release.