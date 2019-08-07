Skip navigation
Prysmian Secures New Offshore Wind Project in The Netherlands

Prysmian is supplying the 66 kV inter-array cable systems for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 and 4 wind farms in the Netherlands.

Prysmian Group has been awarded a project by Vattenfall, a European energy company, to provide the submarine inter–array cable systems for the Hollandse Kust Zuid III and IV offshore wind farms in The Netherlands. The award follows Vattenfall’s successful bid for the permit to develop these non-subsidised wind farms. The notice to proceed is expected by early 2020 at the latest. 

This project is an important addition to Prysmian’s growing portfolio of 66 kV inter-array cable systems, alongside projects such as Borssele III & IV, Hornsea 2 and Provence Grand Large.

 Prysmian shall design, test and supply 172 km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables, as well as the related accessories. The cables will be produced in Nordenham, a Prysmian centre of excellence located in Germany. Delivery is due by 2022.

 The Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 and 4 offshore wind farms should together amount around 750 MW of renewable and clean capacity to power more than one million households. This project is part of a wider energy plan supported by the Dutch government aimed at making 16% of the country’s overall energy consumption sustainable by 2023.

