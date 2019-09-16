Eight EU Members Call for 25% More Funding for CO2-Free Future

Eight of the European Union’s (EU) member states have called on the EU’s leadership, Brussels, to allocate 25% of its budget to climate change efforts. These funds would be aimed at reducing greenhouse gases to net-zero by 2050, "at the latest."

The eight countries are Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. They collectively announced, in their joint statement of May 2019, that they believe "climate change is a global challenge with profound implications for the future of humanity and our planet."

The group also referenced the European heatwave of summer 2018 as one important reason to aim for zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). These recent heatwaves — where temperatures reached almost 50°C in southern Europe — were matched by wildfires and droughts across Northern and Central Eastern Europe. The toll of destruction and death is only matched by the size of the cleanup and repair budgets.

Between 2017 to 2018, the EU’s CO 2 output dropped by 2.5% as a result of a decrease in Europe’s use of fossil fuels alongside its gradual transition to renewables. As part of its climate change efforts, the EU dictated that 28 member states will need to source 20% of their energy from renewables by 2020, with 11 countries having already hit this threshold.

The progress made in terms of European renewables was noted at the COP24 climate change conference convened in 2018 in Katowice. It’s been noted by experts around the globe that one key ingredient — more clean and renewable energy — will help the EU achieve its 2050 sustainability objectives.

It was projected that if Europe continues on its current renewable trajectory, then solar will become the dominant power source in its energy mix with an adoption rate of 62%. This was followed by wind power at 32%.

As the renewable energy sources are gradually introduced, the levels of pollution will simultaneously drop. It is predicted that between 2015 to 2050, CO 2 it will be reduced by up to 90% from 1990 levels.

On May 16, EU leaders met in Sibiu, in Romania, in order to discuss major issues facing the Union such as Brexit. Increased funding is one of the mechanisms used to address the issue over the coming years.

