Alameda Municipal Power Partners with Energy Storage Company

Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, can be intermittent, but through energy storage technology, the energy can be used at any time, To test the benefits of energy storage, Alameda Municipal Power (AMP) is partnering with Amber Kinetics, a clean energy technology company. AMP serves 34,000 customers in the city of Alameda, California.

Amber Kinetics invented a technology that extends the duration and the efficiency of flywheel systems from minutes to four hours. Also, the system has no degradation or wear and tear over time unlike lithium ion energy storage systems, and it can be recycled after its 30-year life. As a result, the Kinetic Energy Storage System (KESS) can be used for a variety of utility-scale applications.

For the project, Amber Kinetics is connecting the KESS to AMP's electricity grid in Alameda Point. AMP’s partnership with Amber Kinetics allows the company to demonstrate the energy storage system on an active distribution system, according to the company.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to support new technologies that may have broad applications in the energy sector,” said AMP General Manager Nicolas Procos. “We’re proud that Amber Kinetics chose Alameda and AMP to be its testing ground.”

Ed Chiao, co‐founder and CEO of Amber Kinetics, said AMP has been a visionary partner to work with at our Alameda Test Site.

"As we have commercialized our second-generation flywheel, AMP has gone the extra mile to facilitate our testing in a safe and well-regulated manner on their grid," Chiao says. "We could not have picked a better utility to partner with on advancing our energy storage technology.”