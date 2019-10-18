Opening Day at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo

Linemen and their families lined up outside the exhibit hall doors for the first day of the International Lineman's Expo.

As the clock struck noon, linemen and their families flooded into the exhibit hall for the opening day of the International Lineman's Expo on Oct. 17. The event featured 171 exhibitors and 26,600 square feet of exhibit space at the Overland Park Convention Center.

By visiting with vendors on the show floor, the attendees were able to try out new products and technology to improve their safety and efficiency in the field. Here's a look at the linemen and their loved ones as they walked into the exhibit hall on the first day.