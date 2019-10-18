Skip navigation
Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Opening Day at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo

IMG-5682.JPG
Start Slideshow
Linemen and their families lined up outside the exhibit hall doors for the first day of the International Lineman's Expo.

As the clock struck noon, linemen and their families flooded into the exhibit hall for the opening day of the International Lineman's Expo on Oct. 17. The event featured 171 exhibitors and 26,600 square feet of exhibit space at the Overland Park Convention Center. 
 
By visiting with vendors on the show floor, the attendees were able to try out new products and technology to improve their safety and efficiency in the field. Here's a look at the linemen and their loved ones as they walked into the exhibit hall on the first day. 
 
 

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Screen Shot 2019-10-17 at 9.48.08 PM.png
Lakeland Industries Unveils New Line of Apparel for Linemen
Oct 18, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-10-17 at 9.32.49 PM.png
Cooperative Energy Dedicates Engine Power Plant in Mississippi
Oct 18, 2019
DSC_9280 (1).jpg
DragonWear Launches New Tool Backpack For Line Workers
Oct 18, 2019
19C16D8B-5056-A801-2B7C2E39CE11493A_pageheaderimage.jpg
Oklahoma’s Electric Cooperatives Bring First-Time Electricity to Guatemalan Village
Oct 18, 2019