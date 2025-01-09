Evergy Prepares for Potential Impact of First Winter Storm of 2025

Evergy is actively preparing for the first winter storm of 2025, forecasted to affect Kansas and Missouri on Saturday and Sunday. Nearly 1,000 line and vegetation contractors have been mobilized to join Evergy crews and staff, ensuring power restoration efforts are carried out safely and efficiently in the event of outages.

The potential impact of the storm on power outages depends largely on weather conditions. Dry snow with minimal wind is unlikely to cause significant disruptions. However, wet snow accumulating on trees and power lines could lead to damage, resulting in outages. Ice buildup, especially when combined with wind, can also cause significant outages, while hazardous road conditions from snow or ice could slow restoration efforts. Evergy is closely monitoring weather forecasts to allocate resources and personnel effectively. Current predictions suggest that all parts of Evergy's service area may be affected by the storm.

Evergy’s power plants are prepared to meet customer demands during the cold weather. Preparations for winter conditions began in the fall, and power plants remain staffed 24/7, with additional personnel scheduled over the weekend to address potential issues promptly.

Additionally, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has issued a Resource Advisory from Monday, Jan. 6, through Wednesday, Jan. 8. This advisory encourages utilities that are SPP members to stay vigilant regarding changing weather and system conditions and to maintain clear communication with the SPP about local conditions.