Linemen's Pocket Guide Features Safety Tips

When linemen are out in the field, they sometimes need a quick way to reference safety data and measurements. Alexander Publications' Lineman Pocket Reference Guide, which is on sale until June 15, features information such as conductor sizes, weights, tensions and ampacities. In addition, it includes information on NESC clearances; safe working loads for rope, wire rope, chain, and web slings; weights of wood poles and other popular construction materials; conversion tables; math laws and formulas.

Due to its small size, it can also slip into a lineman's pocket for an on-the-go reference tool. It features a leatherette cover and sewn binding.

The company also publishes a variety of other books for linemen such as the Guidebook for Cablemen and Linemen, Electric Power Distribution, Transformers for Linemen and others. For more information, visit the Web site.