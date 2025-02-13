Terna to Invest Around $51.83 Million to Convert Portion of Mercallo–Cameri Power Line into 132 kV Underground Cable

Terna has published a notice representing the land plots affected in the municipalities of Borgo Ticino, Varallo Pombia, Pombia, Marano Ticino, Oleggio, Bellinzago Novarese and Cameri, in the province of Novara, after plan approvals for the construction and operation of an existing Mercallo - Cameri power line as a 132 kV underground cable.

Terna will invest around $51.83 million in the project, which confirms an efficient energy transmission service in the area, while helping the infrastructure combine into the local landscape and reducing its environmental impact.

Terna is working to complete preliminary activities in anticipation of the construction sites opening by summer 2025. The work will involve the construction of a 22 km stretch of underground cable as part of the 132 kV Mercallo - Cameri overhead power line between Borgo Ticino and Cameri, followed by the demolition of around 21 km of the overhead line.

Additionally, a 3 km of the 220 kV Magenta - Pallanzeno power line in the municipality of Borgo Ticino will also be removed. Overall, more than 100 electrical pylons will be eradicated, including 28 within the Ticino Natural Park, where over 60 hectares of land will be made available with the removal of 5 km of overhead lines.

The work will provide benefits in terms of the security and reliability of the transmission grid, optimizing the efficiency and sustainability of the electricity supply in the area.