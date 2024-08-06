Electric Companies Form Partnership to Enhance Connectivity for Rural Electric Cooperatives Across the U.S.

Ericsson, NRTC, Southern Linc, and Anterix have announced a collaboration aimed at providing advanced private network solutions to electric co-ops of all sizes and terrains across the United States. This partnership is set to deliver reliable, resilient, and secure network infrastructure, crucial for modernizing grid systems and ensuring continuous service to communities nationwide.

Under the new agreements, NRTC will enhance its existing fiber design and construction capabilities with Ericsson’s cellular and microwave communication technologies. The partnership will also incorporate Southern Linc’s core hosting solutions and Anterix’s 900 MHz spectrum. Additionally, NRTC members will gain the ability to construct, own, secure, and maintain LTE/5G-ready sites, essential for retiring legacy systems and advancing grid modernization goals.

Southern Linc will contribute its core hosting solutions to deploy Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, built on Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure. This will provide the core connectivity for the private Radio Access Network, complemented by Ericsson Router 6000 and MINI-LINK 6000 offerings.

According to Southern Linc’s Engineering Director Alan McIntyre, “Our mission is to empower electric cooperatives to build a robust and future-proof network infrastructure that can withstand the demands of the modern world. By collaborating with Ericsson and NRTC, we are ensuring that utilities of all sizes have access to the latest private network solutions, enabling them to deliver highly reliable service to their communities.”

Anterix’s involvement includes offering its 900 MHz spectrum and platform solutions through its Active Ecosystem.