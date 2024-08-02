Ameresco Completes 78.3 MW BESS Array in Colorado to Enhance Resiliency and Energy Security

Ameresco, a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has completed construction of eight BESS in collaboration with United Power, an electric cooperative serving Colorado’s northern Front Range.

The Ameresco-owned assets is comprised of four 11.75 MW and four 7.84 MW battery energy storage systems across the eight different substation sites owned by United Power, located in Adams, Broomfield, and Weld counties.

The assets will provide 78.3 MW, 313.34 MWh of battery storage capacity to the United Power electric distribution system across multiple sites.

While five of the sites are operational, the remaining three sites are expected to be placed in service by the end of the summer 2024. The advanced battery arrays will help United Power to enhance load balancing and integrate renewable resources.

Ameresco integrated Stem’s AI-driven clean energy software will operate and maintain the systems. These batteries will allow the cooperative to store and dispatch power efficiently during periods of high consumption.

United Power optimizes its energy resources, enhances its grid resilience, and ensures a reliable electricity supply for its members by leveraging this innovative technology.

The battery energy storage systems demonstrate improvements in utility infrastructure, enhancing both resiliency and energy security towards a sustainable future.