ERCOT Unveils Energy Storage Resources Dashboard

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has introduced an Energy Storage Resources (ESR) dashboard and Integration Report to provide a view of charging and discharging battery production on the grid.

The ESR dashboard, accessible from the Grid and Market Conditions page, helps display previous and current day real-time battery storage discharging, charging, and net output information within the ERCOT system.

The daily ESR Integration Report will include aggregated installed capacity, percentage of contribution to total system load and statistics on production during peak load for the ERCOT system.

Additionally, ERCOT plans to add a new Outages dashboard to reveal planned and forced real-time generation outages to its current suite of dashboards in mid-December.