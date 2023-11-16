Baltimore Gas and Electric Completes Second Battery Energy Storage Project in Chesapeake Beach

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers in southern Anne Arundel County and parts of Calvert County will experience enhanced service reliability from additional capacity made available by the new Fairhaven battery storage facility that became operational on Nov. 10.

Located in Chesapeake Beach, the 2.5 MW/9.74 MWh battery charges at times of low demand and discharges energy back onto the grid when demand is highest—specifically during colder months. Shifting load in this manner reduces overall peak demand, which can in turn reduce strain on the area’s constrained electric grid and enhance system reliability.

This project, along with a second battery storage facility in Chesapeake Beach that went online in January, are among the significant Path to Clean investments BGE is making to lead Maryland to a cleaner, more resilient, and more sustainable energy future.

“Now operational, the Fairhaven battery storage facility is providing nearby communities with improved service resiliency in advance of the coldest days of winter while supporting Maryland’s ambitious clean energy goals," said Mark Case, vice president of Regulatory Policy and Strategy at BGE.

The Fairhaven Battery Energy Storage System and previously completed Chesapeake battery storage project were developed pursuant to the Maryland Energy Storage Pilot Project Act, signed into law in 2019 to explore ways to maximize storage value for customers, utilities, and the electric grid, and facilitate innovative commercial approaches for energy storage. Combined, the two projects will enhance service reliability for 9,000 customers and help BGE avoid expensive undergrounding upgrades to 10 miles of electric distribution equipment.

BGE’s sister Exelon energy delivery companies Pepco and Delmarva Power are also building battery storage pilot projects in Maryland.

BGE will own and operate the Fairhaven battery storage facility. When not called upon for capacity, the facility will participate in the PJM wholesale services markets.

BGE and further collaborations with the members of the Maryland Energy Storage Program workgroup are developing recommendations in support of Maryland’s goal of installing 3,000 MW of energy storage by 2033.