Urbint Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of StormImpact for Weather Risk Management

Urbint is expanding its capabilities with the acquisition of StormImpact, an AI company specializing in predictive modeling of storms, wildfires, and floods.

Urbint, known for its AI-powered resiliency platform that helps utilities mitigate threats to workers, infrastructure, and communities, says the move strengthens its ability to forecast and manage weather-related risks across the grid. The integration brings StormImpact’s precise, location-specific risk assessment tools into Urbint’s existing Storm Response platform.

Weather disruptions already cost U.S. utilities an estimated $70 billion annually. In response, utilities are turning to technologies that can transform weather forecasts into actionable intelligence. StormImpact’s tools are currently deployed across more than 15 states, serving major players like Southern Company, American Electric Power, and FirstEnergy.

“This acquisition allows us to combine AI-driven predictions with deep weather science, giving utilities a more granular understanding of risk down to the subcircuit level,” said Urbint Founder and CEO Corey Capasso. “It means better decision-making before a storm hits—right resources, right crews, right locations.”

StormImpact was founded out of The Ohio State University and is backed by over two decades of research in storm science and meteorology. In 2023, the team secured NASA funding to further advance its modeling and risk analysis work. Co-founder Steven Quiring, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Ohio State, says the partnership with Urbint will amplify their impact.

“Joining Urbint enables us to scale our mission—to help utilities better prepare for and respond to extreme weather,” Quiring said. “Together, we can provide a more comprehensive resiliency solution.”

The deal builds on Urbint’s broader growth strategy, following its earlier acquisitions of Competers and WRM Software, and comes on the heels of a $35 million strategic investment round led by S2G Investments.