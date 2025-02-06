FirstEnergy Receives Industry Awards for Ohio Storm Restoration Effort and Assistance with Hurricanes Helene and Milton

FirstEnergy has received an Emergency Recovery Award from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) recognizing its efforts in restoring power to customers in northeast Ohio following a weather event in August 2024 bringing severe thunderstorms, wind and tornadoes.

The company also received the Emergency Assistance Award from EEI for its support with the restoration efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This is the 20th consecutive year FirstEnergy has been recognized by EEI for its storm response efforts.

On August 6, Northeast Ohio experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms with wind gusts over 80 miles per hour, five tornadoes with winds up to 110 miles per hour, and a wide area of damaging straight-line winds of 70-90 miles per hour, known as a macroburst, affecting roughly 225 square miles in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

More than 627,700 customers across FirstEnergy's footprint in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey lost power due to the storms, and approximately 497,500 of those were in Ohio. The damage included broken poles and crossarms, downed power lines, and fallen trees and debris blocking road access.

FirstEnergy restored power to 94% of the customers by August 11. Following the company's Emergency Response Plan, many line workers, hazard responders, forestry crews, contractors and safety and support personnel collectively worked more than 384,000 man-hours, replacing nearly 500 poles, 231 transformers and 75 miles of wire.

In September and October, FirstEnergy sent approximately 645 line workers and 300 trucks to assist other electric companies with restoration efforts in the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia and Virginia following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. FirstEnergy crews worked for more than 150,000 man-hours and navigated hazardous conditions in unfamiliar areas as they worked to safely restore service during the storm episodes.