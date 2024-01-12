Duke Energy Crews Restore Power Of More Than 425,000 Customers Across The Carolinas

Duke Energy crews have restored power of more than 425,000 customers and are proceeding to the most impacted areas to hasten the restoration process following high winds and heavy rainfall in the Carolinas.



“Duke Energy has about 6,000 line and tree workers in place to continue power restoration today,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas storm director. “We are committed to working as quickly and safely as possible to get the lights back on for our customers, and we thank them for their patience.”

Restoration is expected to last longer in the hardest-hit areas experiencing extensive damage due to flash flooding and tornadic activity.

The company will not only provide estimated power restoration times to customers once damage assessments are completed but also offer regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website.

An interactive outage map is available online for customers to find recent information on power outages, including the total number of outages system wide and estimated times of restoration.

Duke Energy encourages residents living along lakes and rivers and in flood-prone areas to follow instructions from local emergency officials.