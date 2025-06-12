Maximizing Operational Budgets: The Impact of Herbicide Choices

In the never-ending quest to drive down operational expenses, utilities, DOTs and other organizations must constantly assess the cost of goods like weed and brush control chemicals. It’s no surprise, therefore, that generic herbicides appear – at least at first glance – to be an easy way to trim a few dollars out of an operational budget. But for all the temptations offered by a low purchase price, it’s worth taking a step back and looking at the big picture when you’re deciding between branded and generic products.

Download this asset to learn more!