IVM: When Do I Start Saving?

June 12, 2025
Field-proven research points to a significant reduction in long-term VM expenses for managers adopting an IVM program. The question is when? How long before those savings are realized, and how exactly are they achieved?

If you’re a utility vegetation manager, it’s not news to you that a properly implemented Integrated Vegetation Management (IVM) program can reduce carbon emissions; reduce labor requirements; restore native habitat and wildlife; and boost environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores. But field-proven research also points to a significant reduction in long-term VM expenses for managers adopting an IVM program. The question is when? How long before those savings are realized, and how exactly are they achieved?

