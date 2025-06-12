IVM: When Do I Start Saving?

If you’re a utility vegetation manager, it’s not news to you that a properly implemented Integrated Vegetation Management (IVM) program can reduce carbon emissions; reduce labor requirements; restore native habitat and wildlife; and boost environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores. But field-proven research also points to a significant reduction in long-term VM expenses for managers adopting an IVM program. The question is when? How long before those savings are realized, and how exactly are they achieved?

Download this asset to learn more!