Leverage Booster for Hastings telo-pole (1).jpg
Vegetation Management

Leverage Booster Reduces Strain for Linemen and Arborists

The Leverage Booster makes the task of handling telescopic dielectric poles easier for linemen and takes the strain out of vegetation management work for arborists.

The new patented Leverage Booster attaches to the Hastings telescopic dielectric pole. These poles are heavy and hard to handle, according to Super EZ Work Products, which manufactures the tool. Instead of straining, linemen and arborists can use the product to provide stability and make the job easier. See the video clip below for more information about the product, which helps to prevent Rotator Cuff injury and is made in the United States.

The product was showcased at the 2019 Trees & Utilities conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is one of the contenders for the Top Tools of the Trade in the Lineman Tools category

For the vegetation management industry, arborists can use the product for hot sticks and extension poles that are 10 ft, 20 ft, 30 ft or 40 ft as well as for pole saws, power pole saws, tree pruners, hedge cutters and weed whackers. 

Visit the Web site at http://www.whystrain.com to learn more. 

 

TAGS: Electric Utility Operations
