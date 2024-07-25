Boosting Biodiversity in ROW Managed with IVM

The geologic time scale is a concept that divides the earth’s age to describe the timing and relationships of events in geologic history. For example, during the Jurassic Era, dinosaurs ruled the Earth and the flora and fauna were much different than they are today. The dinosaurs’ reign ended with an asteroid impact some 66 million years ago, causing a mass extinction event for many other animals as well, which is an extreme example of an ecological disturbance.

Analyzing Humans’ Impact on the Environment

Now let’s fast forward through the many different eras between then and about 11,500 years ago, when the glacier ice melted away and the Earth entered the Holocene Epoch. This time period gave rise to modern humans, who built great civilizations and huge technological advancements. Scientists have debated that a new epoch started at the rise of the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s. It is dubbed the Anthropocene, meaning human (anthropo) and new (cene).

Although no clear consensus exists about when the Anthropocene started, it has been agreed upon that humans have had huge impacts on the environment, more so than any other species that existed prior. The human impact of biodiversity is one of the major markers of the Anthropocene. Most experts agree that humans have accelerated the rates of extinction. The exact rate remains up for debate, but ranges are estimated between 100 to 1,000 times the normal

background extinction rates.

According to the 2021 Economics of Biodiversity review, written by Partha Dasgupta and published by the UK government, “biodiversity is declining faster than at any time in human history” and is labeled as the sixth mass extinction event. A 2023 study published in Biological Reviews found some 48% of 70,000 monitored species are experiencing population declines from human activity, whereas only 3% have increasing populations.