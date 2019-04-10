PG&E Announces Names of New CEO And Directors

PG&E Corporation recently announced the appointment of William “Bill” Johnson as chief executive officer (CEO) and president and 10 new directors to its Board of Directors. The changes in leadership reflect PG&E’s focus on safety and operational effectiveness, and navigating the company’s Chapter 11 process.

Safety is the central mission of both the PG&E management team and the board. To that end, PG&E made a commitment to enacting leadership changes, including selecting a new CEO and refreshing the board significantly by replacing a majority of the directors with new independent directors before the company’s annual meeting of shareholders this year. According to the company, its refreshed board includes 13 accomplished individuals committed to enhancing PG&E’s safety culture, understanding, and properly responding to customer concerns and fairly treating wildfire victims, employees, retirees and other interested parties. Johnson, the management team and the board are also committed to working constructively with regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders in an open and transparent fashion to support California’s policy goals.

The PG&E Board stated: “We have heard the calls for change and have taken action today to ensure that PG&E has the right leadership to bring about real and dynamic change that reinforces our commitment to safety, continuous improvement and operational excellence. We believe our new CEO and the newly constituted Board will help PG&E address California’s evolving energy challenges and deliver what our customers expect from their energy company.”

Bill Johnson, PG&E’s New CEO

Bill Johnson is concluding a more than six-year tenure as president and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), with responsibility for leading the nation’s largest publicly owned utility in its mission of providing energy, environmental stewardship and economic development across a seven-state region.

During Johnson’s time at TVA, the organization achieved the best safety records in its 85-year history and has been a perennial top-decile safety performer in the utility industry. In that same period, Johnson led the retirement of more than half of TVA’s coal generation, resulting in a reduction of TVA’s carbon emissions by about 50% over the last decade. He was responsible for leading the generation of more than 50% of TVA’s energy from non-greenhouse gas emitting sources. He also oversaw TVA’s expansion into utility scale solar in recent years, with the addition of approximately 1,000 megawatts (MW), and pursued the modernization of its hydro assets to increase the overall amount of renewable resources. TVA’s renewable portfolio includes almost 2,400 MW of wind and solar and 5,800 MW of hydro capacity.

Prior to his tenure at TVA, Johnson was the chairman, president and CEO of Progress Energy. Throughout his career in the electric utility industry, Johnson has collaborated closely with elected officials and other community leaders to deliver safe and reliable electricity to millions of customers. Johnson will begin his new role, heading the PG&E Board in late-April 2019.

The PG&E Board stated: “We are pleased to announce Bill Johnson as PG&E’s new chief executive officer and president. Mr. Johnson brings substantial safety and operational expertise from his extensive career in the energy industry. With more than a decade of combined chief executive experience at two large utility companies, Mr. Johnson has a deep understanding of managing risk and the responsibility of keeping customers safe. Most recently, as president and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority, he was responsible for leading the nation’s largest publicly owned utility in its mission of providing energy, environmental stewardship and economic development across a seven-state region. We believe Mr. Johnson is the right leader for PG&E as we work to strengthen our safety culture and navigate a complex and challenging period in our company’s history.”

Johnson said, “The 24,000 employees of PG&E are clearly dedicated to this state and are determined to provide safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy to 16 million Californians. I am humbled to take on this new challenge and am dedicated to meeting the high expectations that our customers, regulators and legislators have for PG&E. While the challenges facing PG&E and California are significant, by working together, we will overcome them to serve the best interests of our customers, their families and the communities we serve. This starts with a steadfast commitment to providing safe and reliable power.”

More than half of Johnson’s incentive compensation will be directly tied to safety performance and metrics, which PG&E believes significantly exceeds industry standards.

The PG&E Board continued: “We appreciate the calm and steady hand that John Simon demonstrated while serving as our interim CEO. Mr. Simon’s stewardship kept the company focused on public safety and enabled the Board to conduct its refreshment process to address PG&E’s future needs.”

Board Refreshment

Effective as of the next in-person board meeting, Richard Barrera, Jeffrey Bleich, Nora Mead Brownell, Cheryl Campbell, Michael Leffell, Kenneth Liang, Dominique Mielle, Meridee Moore, Kristine Schmidt and Alejandro Wolff will join continuing PG&E directors Fred Fowler, Richard Kelly and Eric Mullins on the board. The remaining directors will be stepping down from the board. The members of the newly constituted board will elect a new Chair of the Board and determine committee assignments. All PG&E directors, including the newly appointed directors, will stand for election at the annual meeting, scheduled for May 21, 2019. In addition, Bill Johnson will stand for election as a 14th director at the upcoming annual meeting. Abrams Capital Management, Knighthead Capital Management and Redwood Capital Management engaged in discussions with PG&E’s board and management as part of PG&E’s CEO selection and board refreshment process and have expressed support for the new CEO and the new board.

In addition to the experience and backgrounds of the continuing PG&E directors, the new CEO and the 10 new directors represent a group of qualified and diverse executives who add fresh perspectives, leadership experience and specific expertise. PG&E’s new CEO and board share the core belief that the company’s success will be rooted in safety and operational excellence. PG&E worked with its shareholders and stakeholders to create a well-rounded board in terms of both backgrounds and skills needed to address the unique and complex circumstances facing PG&E, including those arising out of PG&E’s Chapter 11 cases. Moreover, PG&E will benefit from the diversity — in perspectives, ethnicities and genders — of its new directors. The board also expects to supplement its experience by adding advisory members with specific expertise, including with respect to nuclear safety and cyber security.

PG&E’s New Board of Directors

PG&E believes that a diverse board with a mix of operational, safety, risk management, regulatory, restructuring, financial, audit and business experience will be critical in continuing improvements to safety, driving operational excellence and navigating the restructuring process. The new directors include individuals who have lived and worked in California, received degrees from universities in California, and who have California-related regulatory experience. The newly comprised board will include

industry leaders who have dedicated their careers to delivering safe and reliable utility service to millions of customers;

leaders with fresh perspectives on safety and risk management; and

leaders with over 125 years of collective experience in financial and operational restructurings, which often involved making fundamental changes to corporate culture. This experience will not only help guide PG&E through Chapter 11, but will also enable cultural change at PG&E.

The 13 members of the incoming Board are as follows: