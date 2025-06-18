Xcel Energy Appoints Ryan Long Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Xcel Energy has appointed Ryan Long as the company’s executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer, effective immediately.

Long, currently president of Xcel Energy – Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, will take over the role of Rob Berntsen, who accepted a position outside the company. Long will oversee Xcel Energy’s legal, compliance, and federal affairs teams.

Long will continue to oversee the Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota jurisdiction as the company conducts an internal and external search for the next president for the company.

“Ryan has an extensive legal background as well as demonstrating tremendous leadership in strategic planning, operational considerations and financial results in his current role as president,” said Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy’s chairman, president and CEO. “His legal acumen and jurisdictional expertise are critical assets as we make energy work better for customers.”