NERC Files Proposed Reliability Standard EOP-012-3 – Extreme Cold Weather Preparedness and Operations with FERC

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has filed the proposed Reliability Standard EOP-012-3 – Extreme Cold Weather Preparedness and Operations with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The NERC Board of Trustees raised its special authority under Section 321 of the Rules of Procedure in January to meet FERC’s deadline and in deference to the importance of this standard, after two previous drafts of this standard failed to achieve ballot approval. Representatives from the Standards Committee, along with members of the drafting team and NERC staff, prepared a responsive standard built on the prior framework approved by FERC and considered comments from a broad group of stakeholders and final recommendations to further clarify the standard.

The filing reflects NERC’s target to improve the reliability, resilience, and security of the North American bulk power system. The revised standard is the result of industry collaboration and includes lessons learned from recent severe winter weather events, supporting FERC directives and recommendations.

EOP-012-3 will help address the risks created by cold weather, strengthening generator preparedness and performance through clearer and more effective requirements. EOP-012-3 will ensure that the grid is better equipped to withstand and recover from extreme cold weather events by focusing on consistent implementation and timely remediation of freezing issues.