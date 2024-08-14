EU to Fund Eastern Backbone Transmission Line Project in Malawi

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has received funding to construct a 132 kV transmission line, the Eastern Backbone Transmission Line project, on steel-latticed towers and ensure a reliable power supply to the Central and Northern regions of the country.

The European Union (EU) has agreed to fund the project with the signing of a $93.41 million agreement. The project backs Malawi 2063’s objectives and EU Global Gateway strategy priority areas.

While the line will serve important domestic, agro-based industries, mining projects and rural growth centers, it will also increase the reliability of electricity supply and reduce transmission losses. The project will contribute to climate and environment objectives, and build the resilience of critical infrastructure.

The first financing agreement will provide funding for the rehabilitation of the Eastern Backbone power transmission line. The required funding will be from the European Investment Bank, a concessional loan of $60.45 million and from the EU grant of $32.97 million. The Africa Development Bank will also invest in the project.

The project involves rehabilitating the 52 km 132kV power transmission lines for Nkhoma-Nanjoka-Nkhotakota to Chintheche in Nkhata Bay and for Nkhotakota-Chinyama-Kanyika by replacing the wooden poles with steel-latticed towers. The project also involves rehabilitating Nanjoka substation.

The transmission line will help Malawi tap power from Tanzania and solve local transmission challenges customers face in the two regions upon rehabilitation. The existing line requires maintenance every fortnight, as its structures are weak and susceptible to termite attacks and adverse weather conditions.