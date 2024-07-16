Success Down South: Entergy Mississippi's Reliability Wins

Providing customers with electricity they can depend on at a price they can afford is the electric utility industry’s most important duty, and delivering on it is the longstanding mission of Entergy Mississippi. The utility’s recent reporting shows the efforts the company has put forth to maintain reliability and affordability over the years have yielded great results, which in turn enables more investment in power grid infrastructure and ever stronger performance.

Success in Entergy Mississippi’s reliability efforts is particularly evident in data comparisons from 2022 to 2023. Entergy follows an industry standard to capture power outage metrics, measuring the frequency and the duration of outages. Year to year, there was a 19.5% drop in the number of outages customers experienced. Plus, the average length of each outage decreased by 9% – or 8.5 million customer minutes.

The industry method excludes data from some severe weather events, such as the tornadoes that impacted the Mississippi Delta, to reflect the most common circumstances.

No singular sweeping change brought improvements to the utility’s performance. Instead, it was continued execution and increased spending on reliability programs.

Collective Efforts

Over the last five years, Entergy Mississippi’s investment in recurring reliability programs aimed at improving power delivery has increased by 14%. Notably, the FOCUS program – which stands for find, observe, collect, understand, and succeed – allows teams to study outage patterns for feeders and devices, and essentially find solutions to reduce interruptions. From engineers to operations coordinators to lineworkers, the FOCUS program works because experts with different talents come together to solve a targeted issue.

“Sometimes the solutions we find are simple fixes like replacing an insulator. Other times we have to pull in more resources. But the most important part is that the FOCUS program allows us to really zoom in,” said Philip Ozier, senior manager, engineering.

During this time, crews have completed 271 FOCUS projects. To understand the effectiveness of the completed project, we make before and after comparisons of the number of device outages and customer interruptions. These projects have successfully reduced outages for customers who get power from the upgraded devices by 62%. “Our continued investment and execution in this reliability program has helped us avoid 90,000 interruptions for our customers. Our teams are immensely proud of that,” Ozier said.

An increase in self-healing networks has also contributed to better performance. Self-healing networks include equipment that automatically isolates a circuit and restores power to a portion of the customers impacted by a circuit, without human intervention. This helps shorten outages and reduce the number of customers impacted by an outage. Entergy Mississippi investments have tripled the number of self-healing networks in the service area over the last three years.

Commitment to reliability programs like FOCUS and self-healing networks help make the greatest performance improvements across the grid, while keeping rates affordable.