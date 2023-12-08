BGE Plans for Equitable Resiliency

For SEPA, the primary macro drivers in the utility transition are decarbonization, electrification and decentralization. Utilities, however, have many opportunities afforded to them to address these forces, including load flexibility, innovative rate programs, bidirectional flow, and dispatchable distributed energy resources.

The data is definitive: as a consequence of significant greenhouse gas emissions, climate change is now progressing at a faster rate than at any other point in history. As a result, there has been a clear increase in the frequency and cost of extreme weather events in the U.S., and utilities are now developing

climate risk and adaptation plans.

Over the last 40 years, there has been a large upward trend in the frequency of and costs associated with severe weather. As weather events intensify, the resilience of our energy infrastructure becomes paramount. Utilities work tirelessly during these disasters and are increasingly focusing on powering critical facilities and prioritizing restoration. The key is ensuring this restoration happens swiftly, ensuring no community is left in the dark.

The question remains, how can utilities incorporate resilience and equity alongside the traditional tenets of electric power affordability, reliability and safety.

The Need for Resilience

The aftermath of these extreme weather events is not confined to the grid; it reverberates through communities. The ability of the grid and communities to withstand and adapt to these challenges defines their resilience. Each person possesses unique levels of exposure, sensitivity and adaptability, making their communities a tapestry of individual levels of resilience.

Exposure is defined as the characteristics of one’s environment and proximity to hazards. Increased exposure to factors such as high winds, extreme temperatures and severe storms increases the risk of damage to critical infrastructure and prolonged outages. Some communities are home to more sensitive populations and will have a difficult time dealing with damage and outages.