Vivotek Launches Multi-Sensor and Panoramic Cameras

VIVOTEK, an IP surveillance solution provider, has launched three new panoramic and multi-sensor cameras, the CC9381-HV, MS9321-EHV, and MA9322-EHTV. These three cameras feature H.265 plus VIVOTEK’s Smart Stream III video compression technology, WDR Pro, outdoor-certificated housing, and they are all safeguarded by Trend Micro IoT Security. Each is specially designed for versatile applications with different numbers of sensors, vertical fields of view (FOV), and IR distances, allowing users to increase their operational efficiency through a single camera.

“To meet ever-changing user demands, we always think about how to make our products better with new feature upgrades or new designs,” says Shengfu Cheng, Director of Product Development Division, VIVOTEK Inc. “Our new panoramic cameras fit into any type of scenario and they are also unique with a different size and shape. In addition, they provide benefits beyond the basics, including the reduction of network cables, camera licenses, and maintenance costs.”

Of the 180-deg panoramic network cameras, VIVOTEK’s CC9381-HV features a compact design that nonetheless provides 5-megapixel resolution and offers a 120-deg vertical field of view. 15-m IR illuminators further enhance the camera and make it suitable for a wide array of both indoor and outdoor environments, such as boutiques, convenience stores, banks, schools and homes. The MS9321-EHV applies the brand-new Robocop design with a built-in sunshield that covers four 5-megapixel sensors in 65-degree vertical field of view. It also supports IR illuminators effective up to 30 m. It is equipped with the video alignment feature, enabling users to experience a seamlessly stitched 180-degree horizontal view.

VIVOTEK has launched its new generation multi-adjustable sensor dome camera, the MA9322-EHTV. Featuring four independent 5-megapixel CMOS sensors with 3.7 to 7.7 mm motorized-focus lenses and 30-meter IR illuminators, the MA9322-EHTV allows users to simultaneously view four different areas while occupying only a single IP address.

Follow VIVOTEK at LinkedIn and Youtube.

For more information about VIVOTEK, visit www.vivotek.com.