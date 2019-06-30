Menu
Test and Measurement

Test Set Features Digital Controls

HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS releases 700-DI AC dielectric test set.

AC Dielectric Test Sets perform high voltage AC tests on electrical apparatus in compliance with IEC 60, IEEE 4 and IEC 270 and other national test standards. The series is available in a wide range of voltage and power ratings.

The 700-DI benefits users with a 7-in. intuitive, touch-screen interface, and is designed with a microprocessor that ensures better regulation, measuring accuracy and larger test voltage range. Along with exceptional reliability, durability and affordability, safety is always a top priority. The 700- DI also features a zero start interlock and it is SIL3 compatible.

For more information, visit the Web site

