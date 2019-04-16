S&C Electric Launches Switching System for Overhead Power Distribution

S&C Electric Company has announced the launch of the Scada-Mate SD Switching System, a non-SF 6 , environmentally friendly solution designed to improve reliability while reducing greenhouse gases on the distribution grid. This switching system uses vacuum interrupters to extinguish electrical arcs, replacing the SF 6 gas interrupters used in the predecessors of the product line. This frees the Scada-Mate SD Switching System from falling under the increasing regulations that govern use of products containing SF 6 —making it better for the environment and easier for utilities to integrate onto their systems.

SF 6 gas has been used in medium- and high-voltage electrical equipment for decades but is heavily regulated because of its potency as a greenhouse gas. Utilities that use equipment with SF 6 on their systems are required to establish procedures for gas inventory, accounting, tracking, training, and recycling—all of which strain tight operations budgets for utilities.

"S&C has anticipated the need to find alternatives to gas-insulated equipment while making it easy for utilities to upgrade equipment on their system. We've made sustainability a part of our innovation processes at S&C and have transformed another of our product lines into a solution that meets the needs of both the grid and the environment," says Tim Qualheim, S&C's Chief Product Development Officer. "The Scada-Mate SD Switching System proves how emission-reduction initiatives can ultimately lead to creating a more sustainable, equally cost-effective solution for our customers."

The Scada-Mate SD Switching System is designed for medium-voltage distribution systems and has the same functions and features as its predecessors. It is available in 14.4-kV and 25-kV models for 60-Hz applications and in 10-kV and 20-kV models for 50-Hz applications. For additional information on the Scada-Mate SD Switching System, including product ratings and specifications, please visit www.sandc.com/ScadaMateSD.