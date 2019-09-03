Panoramic Network Camera Enables Day and Night Monitoring of Assets

VIVOTEK, an IP surveillance solution provider, will feature the new CC9381-HV H.265 180-deg panoramic anti-ligature fisheye network camera with Trend Micro IoT cybersecurity during CEDIA Expo 2019, at Booth #1225 from Sept. 12-14 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The CC9381-HV is now available.

“The CC9381-HV offers up to 30 fps at 2560x1920 (5MP) resolution with built-in IR illuminators up to 15 m, providing complete video security throughout the day and night without losing angle coverage and video quality,” explained David Liu, president of VIVOTEK USA, Inc. “Realizing the importance of cybersecurity, AI, and IoT in today’s residential and commercial security applications, with its unique design, integrated technologies, and inconspicuous appearance that’s compact in size, this camera is the ideal choice for indoor and outdoor scenarios such as residential homes, boutiques, convenience stores, banks, schools, parking lots, and more.”

CC9381-HV specifications and features include:

H.265 compression technology

5-Megapixel CMOS sensor

20 fps @ 2560x1920 (WDR On), 30 fps @ 2560x1920 (WDR Off)

180 degree IR illuminators up to 15 meters

Trend Micro IoT Security

Weather-proof IP66-rated and vandal-proof IK10-rated housing

±25 degree tilt lens

“With an immense amount of feature sets designed for any kind of weather and lighting conditions, the budget-friendly CC9381-HV is the ideal panoramic anti-ligature fisheye network camera for numerous applications,” Liu concluded.

For more information about VIVOTEK and its comprehensive product line, please visit www.vivotek.com.