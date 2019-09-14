New High-Performance Thermal Camera Streamlines Industrial Inspections

FLIR Systems, Inc. announced the FLIR T860, the latest addition to the high-performance T-Series family. This new thermal camera is the first to feature onboard Inspection Route software, suitable for streamlining inspections of critical assets, including power substation components, distribution lines, manufacturing equipment or facility electrical and mechanical systems. By running a pre-planned route through the camera, thermal inspectors can spend less time in the field and face less hassle when creating survey reports.

Featuring the FLIR T-series camera platform’s award-winning design, the T860 has an ergonomic body, a vibrant LCD touchscreen visible from low angles and an integrated color viewfinder for sun glare conditions. The 640×480-resolution thermal camera incorporates FLIR’s advanced Vision Processing, including patented MSX and UltraMax image enhancement technologies to provide enhanced image clarity with half the image noise of previous models. Pairing the T860 with an optional 6-degree telephoto thermal lens allows users to inspect energized targets from a safe distance or measure small targets with greater precision.

This thermal camera includes advanced measurement tools such as one-touch level/span and laser-assisted autofocus, which helps users quickly find problems and make critical decisions. It also features an onboard routing system that works with the FLIR Thermal Studio advanced reporting software to create numbered, labeled inspection routes that users can create from the camera. This system allows users to record temperature data, thermal and visual imagery in a logical sequence for faster troubleshooting and repair.

A key feature of the T-Series product line is its ergonomic design, which reduces the strain of full-day inspections. A 180-degree rotating lens platform helps users diagnose hard-to-reach components at substations and on distribution lines. The T-Series also offers tools to optimize workflows, including Wi-Fi streaming to the FLIR Tools® mobile app for Android and iOS, in-camera GPS tagging, voice annotations, and customizable work folders.

The T860 camera includes the new subscription-based software, FLIR Thermal Studio Pro. This professional-level program provides access to all the time-saving features and benefits of FLIR Thermal Studio Pro as well as free software upgrades.

The FLIR T860 camera is now available for purchase through established FLIR distribution partners. For more information on the FLIR T860, please visit www.flir.com/t860.