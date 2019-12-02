G&W Electric Redesigns Web Site

G&W Electric Co., a global supplier of electric power equipment since 1905, has launched a new look and enhanced features to gwelectric.com , focusing on customer needs with content written and developed for utilities, municipalities, cooperatives and the commercial and industrial markets.

“With an improved user experience, navigation, design, and dynamic content, we are proud to introduce the enhanced G&W Electric website,” said John Mueller, Chairman and Owner of G&W Electric. “And, as we continue to expand our presence outside of North America, we are thrilled to offer the new site in multiple languages coming soon after the launch to reach new and existing customers around the world.”

In addition to the fresh look and feel, customers will have access to more educational content such as white papers, case studies, and application guides covering key pain point areas like fire mitigation, arc flash mitigation and distribution grid reliability. Customers will be able to learn about G&W Electric products with new videos and utilize tools such as its Product Configurators and Email Your Specification function.

G&W Electric is also committed to supporting the needs of potential and existing employees by revamping its Careers section with an improved user-experience, offering new resources to assist them in professional growth and career development and recognizing hard work with employee success stories. The refreshed career center now has tools for students to learn more about G&W’s internship programs with an internship experience video and a schedule of career fairs for students to network with G&W Electric experts.