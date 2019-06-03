Efacec Launches New Switchgear at CIRED

Efacec will present a new range of modular medium voltage switchgear for secondary distribution application during the International Conference on Electricity Distribution (CIRED), hosted by Madrid from June 3-6.

Called neoGEN, this new range of products is made up of environmentally friendly and SF6 gas-free technology, which combines resistance to ambient conditions with the flexibility and extendability of a modular design. The insulation medium is air combined with solid insulation while all switching operations are done with vacuum technology. The switchgear is also prepared for smart grid applications and can be equipped with advanced protection, control and monitoring functions.

Design Features:

SF6 free technology

Modular switchgear (extensible both sides)

Main circuit isolated and protected from ambient conditions

Very compact and light design

Insulation medium is air combined with solid insulation

Vacuum technology for switching

Easy installation and extension

Same width for switch disconnector and circuit breaker modules (375mm)

Integrated MV cable testing facilities (optional)

Integrated voltage and current sensors (optional)

Automation controllers (optional)

In addition to its switchgear business area, Efacec will be present at this event with its automation, transformers and service business areas.

neoGEN is an example of Efacec’s effort to design products with lower environmental impact. Efacec is deeply committed to contributing to a better, cleaner and safer world. To achieve such important goals, the company has implemented a sustainability policy that reinforces its commitment to protect the environment and reduce environmental impacts throughout its product lifecycle. The concept of circular economy is a guideline for Efacec, based on the production and disposal of waste, new circular flows, reuse, restoration and renewal of materials and energy.

CIRED, the forum where the electricity distribution community meets, covers the whole field of electricity distribution systems and associated services, including distributed generation issues, cost reduction, asset management, flexibility tools and integration mechanisms, new roles for distribution, resiliency and reliability, sustainability and improved energy efficiency, telecommunication and data management. This conference will be attended by more than 120 companies, up to 2,000 experts (80% of international attendance) and key decision leaders in the field of electricity distribution.

With a comprehensive presence in the value chain of Energy, Mobility and Environment, Efacec acts as a solution provider, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor and O&M service partner. Efacec is present in strategic markets such as Europe, the United States, Latin America, Asia, Middle East, Maghreb and Southern Africa.

For more information, visit the Web site at www.efacec.com.