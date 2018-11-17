Eaton Adds New Cybersecurity Program Addressing Critical Infrastructure

Eaton, a power management company, is continuing to expand its cybersecurity program. The company is also collaborating with UL to establish measurable cybersecurity criteria for network-connected power management products and systems.

New UL cybersecurity certifications for Eaton’s intelligent uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and grid automation technologies demonstrate the company’s worldwide capabilities to meet stringent specifications and customer expectations for safe, secure power management.

“Eaton’s proactive and consistent enterprise-wide approach to cybersecurity provides customers with confidence that our digital solutions meet rigorous testing standards to operate securely worldwide,” says Michael Regelski, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Electrical Sector at Eaton. “We know that an increasingly connected world needs trusted environments, and having our products, processes and labs verified by an independent industry leader like UL gives our customers an important advantage.”

Today, Eaton adds two more technologies to its growing portfolio of products certified to UL’s cybersecurity standards. These are each a first in the industry in their categories:

Eaton’s Gigabit Network Card, the first UPS connectivity device to meet the UL 2900-2-2 Standard, is designed to protect data center UPS and power distribution units (PDUs) against cyberthreats

Eaton’s utility grid automation technology SMP IO-2230, which is now the first utility substation automation technology certified under UL 2900-2-2 and designed to help global customers monitor and control intelligent electronic devices on the electric grid and microgrid applications

These join Eaton’s earlier certifications including its PowerExpert Dashboard, the first power management product certified to the UL 2900-2-2 Standard for cybersecurity, and its WaveLinx wireless connected lighting system, which is certified to the UL 2900-01 Standard.

Eaton is also the only company in the industry to have two labs approved to participate in UL’s Data Acceptance Program for cybersecurity:

Eaton’s cybersecurity research and testing facility in Pittsburgh was the first lab approved to participate in UL’s program

Recently, Eaton’s innovation center in Pune, India was added to the program, and can also test global products to aspects of the UL 2900-01 and 2900-2-2 Standards

