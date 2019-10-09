Substation Upgrade for Skanstull Project in Stockholm

Linxon will upgrade an electrical substation for Svenska kraftnät, with ABB as their main supplier. The order is worth around US$65 million and consists of a 400-kV gas insulated switchgear (GIS) substation to upgrade and extend the electric transmission grid in the city of Stockholm.

As Stockholm's population grows, there is a need to strengthen and renew its electric grid in order to secure future electricity needs. Svenska kraftnät has therefore decided to significantly modernize Stockholm's electricity network, a project called Stockholms Ström. To achieve this, over 50 projects need to be implemented over 20 years. It includes a new cable tunnel under the city, voltage upgrade, and replacement of old substations. Approximately 1.5 million citizens will benefit from the refurbishment of Stockholm's electric grid.

The 400-kV GIS substation is located in the southern exit of the above mentioned cable tunnel, close to Hammarby Sjöstad. It will connect the cables from Anneberg, the future substation Snösätra in Högdalen and also feed the existing 220-kV substation in Skanstull. The substation will be installed in a double storage building which is partly underground to save space in the populated central areas of the capital. The complex site location and transport logistics in the middle of Stockholm are very challenging and require solid project management and project coordination.

"This is the first major contract for Linxon in Sweden, and we are honoured for the trust and mandate given by Svenska kraftnät," said Frederic Trefois, CEO of Linxon. "It demonstrates that our clients have confidence in our comprehensive offering and that our great collaboration with ABB and SNC-Lavalin is able to generate enhanced value to them."

The equipment in the substation represents state-of-the-art technology to ensure grid reliability and sustainability. Along with the 400-kV GIS, the supply consists of two large digitally enabled ABB Ability Power Transformers (400/220/11 kV, 500 MVA) and two 400-kV shunt reactors in addition to MicroSCADA Pro, a power automation and control system. All products are supplied by ABB, while Skanska, a project development and construction group, will be in charge of the civil works which are planned to start during autumn 2019. The energizing of the substation is planned for mid 2022.

Linxon commenced operations on Sept. 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission, and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.