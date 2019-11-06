Skip navigation
Menu
Screen Shot 2019-11-06 at 11.42.33 AM.png
Substations

Avangrid Installs SVC Light System to Improve Grid Reliability

ABB installs the largest Voltage Source Converter in North America to ease the network congestion and enable a more reliable and stable electrical grid.

Coopers Mill substation near Windsor, Maine, is part of Avangrid’s multi-billion-dollar effort to make its electrical grid servicing New York, Maine and other parts of New England safer, more reliable and storm resilient.
 
Given the cost and customer impact of even short outages, as well as storm damage and restoration costs, ABB’s SVC Light solution eases network congestion and ensures a more reliable, stable electricity network by injecting or absorbing reactive power into the grid. For more information, view the video clip below. 
 

 

TAGS: Grid Innovations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
TransGard-Sign.jpg
Penn Power Installs Substation Fencing to Prevent Outages
Oct 31, 2019
COG_Substation17_Technology_Parkway.jpg
Substation Protection: Minimizing Squirrel Outages
Oct 23, 2019
image003 (2).jpg
GE Expands High-Voltage Product Portfolio to Reduce Emissions
Oct 10, 2019
400-kV gas insulated switchgear substation
Substation Upgrade for Skanstull Project in Stockholm
Oct 09, 2019