Avangrid Installs SVC Light System to Improve Grid Reliability
ABB installs the largest Voltage Source Converter in North America to ease the network congestion and enable a more reliable and stable electrical grid.
Nov 06, 2019
Coopers Mill substation near Windsor, Maine, is part of Avangrid’s multi-billion-dollar effort to make its electrical grid servicing New York, Maine and other parts of New England safer, more reliable and storm resilient.
Given the cost and customer impact of even short outages, as well as storm damage and restoration costs, ABB’s SVC Light solution eases network congestion and ensures a more reliable, stable electricity network by injecting or absorbing reactive power into the grid. For more information, view the video clip below.