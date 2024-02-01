5 Reasons the Utility Industry Needs Energy 4.0 Technologies

The utility industry is changing. Emerging trends are combining to put significant pressure on generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure that was not designed or intended to meet current and future challenges.

Utilities are responding by modernizing the grid and upgrading equipment, components, and technologies. Shareholder-owned electric utilities in the US are forecasted to spend $159.2 billion in 2023 on capital investments, while Canadian electric companies spent $25.3 billion in 2021.

Energy 4.0 technologies, described in more detail in a recent article, can help utilities adapt to these trends by improving flexibility, resiliency, and safety while lowering the cost of operations & maintenance.

This article will highlight the 5 trends driving the need for Energy 4.0 technologies in the electric power utility industry. To learn more, read our recent white paper at Electric Energy Online, Energy 4.0 and Remote Asset Monitoring - How Utilities Benefit From Smart, Connected Devices.