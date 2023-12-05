IFC Offers $300 Million Loan To Enel Colombia For Energy Distribution Projects In Bogota And Cundinamarca

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has funded $300 million to Enel Colombia to promote energy distribution projects in Bogota and Cundinamarca for sustainability and climate change mitigation.

The grant will be used to construct new infrastructure, reinforce network, digitalization, expand network to new clients and develop electric mass transportation systems in Bogota and Cundinamarca.

The loan will support the Bogota-Region 2030 project for electrification and network expansion.

The project includes investments to strengthen the high voltage electrical system with the construction of substations such as Centenario, Intexzona and Madrid with 4.1 km of high voltage lines and 50 km of medium voltage networks to allow connection of generators and industries.

It will also utilize quality indicators, aimed at environmental and social sustainability, to reduce impacts on the areas of influence of each project.

The investments will not only improve the quality and reliability of the electrical network with a stronger infrastructure against adverse weather conditions but also provide reliability to the electric mobility systems in Bogota with the development of around 90 km of medium voltage networks and 7 km of high voltage lines.

These lines will deliver an improved service for the existing customers and respond to the requirements arising from projects such as the Bogota Metro and the RegioTram. They will also contribute to the improvement of air quality and the decarbonization of the transportation service.