Prioritizing Utility Workflows with Advanced Inspections in an Electrified World

Zeitview provides a global visual inspection data platform that supports industries like utilities, wind, solar, telecom, and properties. In the utility sector, it helps over 50 utilities by capturing and analyzing inspection data at scale, enabling smarter prioritization and safer, more reliable systems. With the growing complexity of modern utility challenges, such as aging grids and rising power demand, having accurate, up-to-date data is essential for mitigating risks and ensuring reliability. Zeitview's platform uses drones and AI-driven models to collect precise asset location data and prioritize issues based on their severity, enhancing operational efficiency. By combining advanced technology with industry expertise, Zeitview enables utilities to make informed, data-driven decisions for better asset management. Download the webinar executive summary to learn more.