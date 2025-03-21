Reliability in continuous DGA: considerations for accuracy, stability & safety.

11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 3:00 PM GMT

Summary

Reliability in continuous Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA) monitoring is critical for ensuring accurate transformer condition assessment and effective asset management. The key aspects that contribute to a DGA system that instils confidence include measurement performance, device durability, safe operation, and convenient support.

Join this upcoming webinar hosted by Vaisala to gain insight into best practices for implementing a dependable DGA solution that enhances transformer monitoring, reduces risk, and extends asset lifespan. We’ll cover:

How advanced DGA techniques provide consistent and precise gas measurements, ensuring performance stability over time.

The durability of DGA devices, highlighting the importance of robust hardware designed to withstand harsh operational environments.

The safety aspects that make a monitor reliable in the field and dependable customer support services, which are critical for ensuring stable operation.

Gain a better understanding of DGA monitor technology related techniques that minimize long-term maintenance, reduce false alarms, and eliminate measurement drift.