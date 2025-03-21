67dd6b332e8eebd185b18796 Vaisala Tdw Webinar May 2025 Hero Image
  1. Resources
  2. Webinars

Reliability in continuous DGA: considerations for accuracy, stability & safety.

Join our upcoming Vaisala webinar to explore how reliable Continuous Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA) monitoring can enhance transformer performance, reduce risk, and extend asset lifespan through advanced techniques, durable devices, and dependable support.

May 21, 2025 

11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 3:00 PM GMT 

Duration: 1 hour 

Already registered? Click here to log in. 

Summary

Reliability in continuous Dissolved Gas Analysis (DGA) monitoring is critical for ensuring accurate transformer condition assessment and effective asset management. The key aspects that contribute to a DGA system that instils confidence include measurement performance, device durability, safe operation, and convenient support.  

Join this upcoming webinar hosted by Vaisala to gain insight into best practices for implementing a dependable DGA solution that enhances transformer monitoring, reduces risk, and extends asset lifespan. We’ll cover:  

  • How advanced DGA techniques provide consistent and precise gas measurements, ensuring performance stability over time.
  • The durability of DGA devices, highlighting the importance of robust hardware designed to withstand harsh operational environments.
  • The safety aspects that make a monitor reliable in the field and dependable customer support services, which are critical for ensuring stable operation.  

Gain a better understanding of DGA monitor technology related techniques that minimize long-term maintenance, reduce false alarms, and eliminate measurement drift.

Speakers

Toni Mellin Application Manager Vaisala
Toni Mellin
Application Manager
Vaisala
Lee Doyle North America Regional Sales Manager Vaisala
Lee Doyle
North America Regional Sales Manager
Vaisala

Sponsored by:

vaisala_logo_blue_rgb

Voice your opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!

Latest in Webinars

Reg2
Dreamstime M 145015243
Dreamstime M 123441197
Dreamstime M 159974674