Reducing risk of operating underground and subsea power cables

Up to 69% of power cable failures occur in locations like joints and terminations, unseen by conventional monitoring methods, or identified too late for avoiding action to be taken. Because of their inaccessibility, underground and under water cables require more remote monitoring for reliably earlier warning of impending failure, more accurate RTTR, and optimized scheduled maintenance. DES technology delivers this, because Synaptec’s passive sensors can provide permanent and synchronous visibility and control to these locations without any control power or data network access. Come to our webinar to see how this is being used to de-risk cable systems in transmission and offshore wind around the world.
Saul Matthews, VP Sales at Synaptec: As VP Global Sales, Saul brings 30 years of sales and marketing experience to Synaptec, having led growth for start up and established brands in the IT, mobile, unified communications and semiconductor industries in every major global market. Saul leads our development of key partnerships and develops our opportunities in a wide range of industrial sectors.
Chris Conway, Business Development Manager - Power Cables at Synaptec: Chris has a wealth of engineering and applications experience with distributed fibre optic sensing technologies deployed for asset monitoring applications in electrical power, oil & gas, fire & security, and marine markets. Over the last 20 years, Chris has built a successful track record in business development by delivering customer-focused solutions.
Tobias Singh, Applications Engineer at Synaptec: Tobias completed his MEng in Electronic and Electrical Engineering at Swansea University in 2020 and achieved first class honors. At Swansea, he specialized in sensor and signal processing-based projects. Following his Masters, he was a researcher at Cardiff University studying distributed generation and DC fault protection through signal processing.
