Reducing risk of operating underground and subsea power cables

Duration: 1 hour

Up to 69% of power cable failures occur in locations like joints and terminations, unseen by conventional monitoring methods, or identified too late for avoiding action to be taken. Because of their inaccessibility, underground and under water cables require more remote monitoring for reliably earlier warning of impending failure, more accurate RTTR, and optimized scheduled maintenance. DES technology delivers this, because Synaptec’s passive sensors can provide permanent and synchronous visibility and control to these locations without any control power or data network access. Come to our webinar to see how this is being used to de-risk cable systems in transmission and offshore wind around the world.