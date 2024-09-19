When Minutes Matter: The Role of Real-Time Data in Battling Climate-Driven Wildfires

Duration: 1 hour

In an era where climate change is intensifying the frequency and severity of wildfires, the need for innovative disaster resilience strategies has never been greater. This webinar brings together industry leaders from Pano AI, Dell, Intel, and Austin Energy to explore cutting-edge technologies that are revolutionizing wildfire detection and mitigation.



Pano AI’s Rapid Detect system is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging AI-driven insights, ultra-high-definition cameras, and real-time data integration to detect and respond to wildfires with unprecedented speed and precision.



Powered by Intel-based Dell gateways, this connected technology platform not only accelerates firefighting efforts but also supports broader disaster resilience initiatives. By enhancing situational awareness and coordination among first responders, Pano Rapid Detect plays a crucial role in reducing the devastating impact of wildfires on communities, infrastructure, and natural habitats.



Join us to learn how these innovations are helping utilities like Austin Energy build a more resilient electrical grid, capable of withstanding and mitigating the threats posed by wildfires and other disasters. The webinar will also explore the environmental benefits of wildfire management practices, highlighting Pano AI’s commitment to minimizing ecological impacts while ensuring the scalability and long-term scalability in disaster resilience.



