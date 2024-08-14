66bce71fb5cddcd786342698 Shutterstock 4561285001300x565
  1. Resources
  2. Webinars

Watts Up with Porcelain Insulators? Solving the Compatibility Conundrum!

Porcelain Insulators and Covered Conductors: A Problem of Dielectric Compatibility. This event is not just an online gathering; it's a beacon for professionals and enthusiasts eager to delve into the intricacies of dielectric compatibility, a cornerstone for the reliability and efficiency of our power systems. Here are compelling reasons why your attendance is invaluable.

October 8, 2024 
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT

Duration: 1 hour
Already registered? Click here to log in. 

Summary

Elevate Your Understanding
Unpack the complexities of dielectric compatibility with porcelain insulators and covered conductors. Led by industry luminaries, our sessions are designed to provide comprehensive insights, from the fundamental principles to the latest advancements.

Interactive Q&A Sessions
Engage with our experts during live Q&amp;A sessions. Bring your questions, curiosities, and scenarios to explore tailored solutions and practical advice that can be applied to your projects and research.

A Steppingstone for Professional Growth
This gathering is more than an event; it's a platform for professional development, offering a wealth of knowledge to empower your career and contribute to your organization's success in tackling dielectric compatibility challenges.

We are on the brink of a new era in energy transmission and distribution, poised to overcome obstacles and unlock new possibilities. Your presence at this event is a step toward not just witnessing but actively participating in shaping the future of our industry.

Speakers

Eduardo Hilsdorf Sales Director &ndash; LATAM PPC Santana, Brazil

Eduardo Hilsdorf
Sales Director – LATAM
PPC Santana, Brazil

Eduardo Hilsdorf, an Electrical Engineer with both M.Sc. and MBA degrees, has had and extensive technical background in the field of high voltage power equipment, electrical system maintenance, service and distribution. He is responsible for product technical design and performance and has also managed R&amp;D projects.

Eduardo is a Leader of PPC Santana Sales Department as responsible for Latin America - sales strategy, marketing, business development and profitability results. He built a background with technical teams in the fields of high-voltage power equipment such as surge arresters, transformers and insulators. Long experience with electrical system maintenance services and distribution lines construction.
Eduardo is an active member of ABNT / COBEI - technical group responsible for Brazilian technical standards of electrical equipment.

Markku Ruokanen ITG Group R&amp;D and Quality Director Insulation Technology Group

Markku Ruokanen
ITG Group R&D and Quality Director
Insulation Technology Group

Markku Ruokanen has and M.Sc. degree in Materials Science from the University of Technology in Helsinki, Finland. Before joining ITG group he held several leading technical positions at Maxwell Technologies in both the Ultra-Capacitor and HV Capacitor Divisions.

Markku gained polyvalence by a horizontal career path starting from Automotive, moving then Electronics Industry (RFID) passing by Medical Device and finally to Energy Transmission and Distribution. The “red-line” of his career path has been the Quality Management, but over the time I have occupied all responsible posts in manufacturing industry and enjoyed it. He works a head of the Research &amp; Development and Quality department in the Insulation Technology Group. He is a member of Cigré Switzerland.

Sponsored by:

ppc_and_lapp_itg_combined_logo70

Voice your opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of T&D World, create an account today!

Latest in Webinars

hero_image565
hero_image565
Photo 213645251 © Cindy Daly | Dreamstime.com