Watts Up with Porcelain Insulators? Solving the Compatibility Conundrum!

October 8, 2024
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
Elevate Your Understanding
Unpack the complexities of dielectric compatibility with porcelain insulators and covered conductors. Led by industry luminaries, our sessions are designed to provide comprehensive insights, from the fundamental principles to the latest advancements.
Interactive Q&A Sessions
Engage with our experts during live Q&A sessions. Bring your questions, curiosities, and scenarios to explore tailored solutions and practical advice that can be applied to your projects and research.
A Steppingstone for Professional Growth
This gathering is more than an event; it's a platform for professional development, offering a wealth of knowledge to empower your career and contribute to your organization's success in tackling dielectric compatibility challenges.
We are on the brink of a new era in energy transmission and distribution, poised to overcome obstacles and unlock new possibilities. Your presence at this event is a step toward not just witnessing but actively participating in shaping the future of our industry.
Speakers
Eduardo Hilsdorf
Sales Director – LATAM
PPC Santana, Brazil
Eduardo Hilsdorf, an Electrical Engineer with both M.Sc. and MBA degrees, has had and extensive technical background in the field of high voltage power equipment, electrical system maintenance, service and distribution. He is responsible for product technical design and performance and has also managed R&D projects.
Eduardo is a Leader of PPC Santana Sales Department as responsible for Latin America - sales strategy, marketing, business development and profitability results. He built a background with technical teams in the fields of high-voltage power equipment such as surge arresters, transformers and insulators. Long experience with electrical system maintenance services and distribution lines construction.
Eduardo is an active member of ABNT / COBEI - technical group responsible for Brazilian technical standards of electrical equipment.
Markku Ruokanen
ITG Group R&D and Quality Director
Insulation Technology Group
Markku Ruokanen has and M.Sc. degree in Materials Science from the University of Technology in Helsinki, Finland. Before joining ITG group he held several leading technical positions at Maxwell Technologies in both the Ultra-Capacitor and HV Capacitor Divisions.
Markku gained polyvalence by a horizontal career path starting from Automotive, moving then Electronics Industry (RFID) passing by Medical Device and finally to Energy Transmission and Distribution. The “red-line” of his career path has been the Quality Management, but over the time I have occupied all responsible posts in manufacturing industry and enjoyed it. He works a head of the Research & Development and Quality department in the Insulation Technology Group. He is a member of Cigré Switzerland.
