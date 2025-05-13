PGE’s $20M Green Future Fund Opens 2025 Grant Cycle for Local Clean Energy Projects

Portland General Electric is accepting applications for its 2025 Green Future Renewable Development Fund and application period will end by June 30, 2025.

The fund supports innovative small-scale renewable energy projects, including solar, micro-hydropower and battery storage to provide reliable, clean, and low-cost energy to local communities. It is a result of more than 225,000 Green Future participants. The customers opt to pay a little more on their energy bill in support of renewable energy resource projects for local municipalities and organizations.

PGE’s Green Future Renewable Development Fund has awarded 119 projects, totaling more than $20 million while creating more than 17.1 MW of renewable power generation.

A former recipient Northwest Housing Alternatives has started construction on an affordable senior housing development located next to Kaiser’s North Interstate medical campus and TriMet’s Overlook Park MAX Station in Portland. The M Carter Commons building will be equipped with renewable solar energy and battery storage devices with funding from PGE’s Green Future Renewable Development Fund.

Construction for the M Carter Commons building is expected to be completed in late Spring 2026.

2024 Green Future Renewable Development Fund awardees include: